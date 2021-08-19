Texas Realtor Charged in Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Pleads Guilty to Misdemeanor

Dallas-area real estate agent Jenna Ryan, who asked former President Donald Trump to pardon her for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack of the Capitol, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in the case Thursday.

CBS affiliate CBSDFW.com, reported Ryan, 51, admitted to posting video on Facebook, saying she was going to storm the Capitol, and being seen in another video entering the Capitol building through the rotunda doors. She also tweeted about storming the Capitol and took pictures and videos from inside.

Sentencing was set for Nov. 4.

CNN reported Ryan could face a sentence of up to six months in prison, according to her agreement with prosecutors read at her plea hearing, though it’s likely she’ll be ordered to serve much less, or even no jail time.

Ryan's plea comes as prosecutors ramp up efforts to resolve cases against defendants that face lesser charges, with four more scheduled to plead guilty this week, CNN reported.

In March, a defiant Ryan tweeted she is "definitely not going to jail. Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail... I did nothing wrong."

According to court documents, Ryan and two friends took a private jet to Washington, D.C., to attend the Stop the Steal rally, NBC News reported. Afterward, Ryan went back to her hotel room. But when she saw Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the certification of the Electoral College vote on TV, the group decided to go to the Capitol, the news outlet reported.

"We're gonna go down and storm the Capitol," Ryan said as she livestreamed herself walking to the building, adding "that's why we came and so that's what we're going to do." Ryan continued to livestream as she entered the building, CNN reported.

Prosecutors said in the days after the attack, Ryan tweeted "We just stormed the Capital. It was one of the best days of my life," and told a Dallas TV station she deserved a pardon from Trump, CNN reported.

But a few weeks later, Ryan told The Washington Post she "bought into the lie" and "I regret everything."

The Justice Department has charged more than 575 people in the Capitol attack; 38 have so far pleaded guilty to federal charges, CNN reported.