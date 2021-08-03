DC Police Confirm 4th Suicide Among Officers Defending Capitol Jan. 6

Four police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack have died by suicide, the Washington D.C.'s CBS affiliate reported Monday night.

D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Kyle DeFreytag was found dead on July 10, WUSA reported. He joined the department in 2016 and served in the city's 5th District.

DeFreytag's death marks four suicides by officers who responded to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Confirmation of DeFreytag's death came hours after the department announced Gunther Hashida, 43, was found dead in his home on Thursday.

Metropolitan Police officer Jeffrey Smith, 35, and Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood, 51, took their own lives in the days after the assault.

Last week, four police officers who responded to the violence detailed their experiences in testimony before the House select committee investigating the events surrounding the Jan. 6 assault.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement Monday after learning of Hashida's death.

"Officer Hashida was a hero, who risked his life to save our Capitol, the Congressional community and our very Democracy," Pelosi said, WUSA reported. "All Americans are indebted to him for his great valor and patriotism on January 6th and throughout his selfless service.

"May Officer Hashida’s life be an inspiration to all to protect our Country and Democracy. And may it be a comfort to Officer Hashida’s family that so many mourn their loss and pray for them at this sad time."

Smith, a 12-year veteran of the Metro Police Department, killed himself in late January. Liebengood, who joined the Capitol Police in 2005, took his own life three days after the attack.

"When my husband left for work that day, he was the Jeff that I knew,'" Smith's widow, Erin, said in an interview. ''When he returned after experiencing the event, being hit in the head, he was a completely different person. I do believe if he did not go to work that day, he would be here and we would not be having this conversation.''

CNN reported that Capitol Police officer, Brian D. Sicknick, suffered strokes and died of natural causes one day after responding to the attack, Washington D.C.'s chief medical examiner determined in April.

Nearly 140 D.C. and Capitol police officers were injured on Jan. 6.