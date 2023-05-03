×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: jeffrey epstein | lawsuit | jpmorgan | chase | jamie dimon | deposition

JPMorgan CEO Dimon to Be Deposed in May in Epstein Lawsuits

By    |   Wednesday, 03 May 2023 02:00 PM EDT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon will be deposed in late May for information on what he knew about the bank's relationship with sex offender and former client Jeffrey Epstein, CNBC reported.

The largest U.S. bank faces lawsuits seeking damages by women who claim Epstein sexually abused them, and by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the late financier had a home.

JPMorgan is separately suing former private banking chief Jes Staley, claiming he concealed what he knew about Epstein and should cover losses it might incur in the two lawsuits.

A federal judge in mid-April ordered Dimon to set aside two days for depositions and said Dimon can be questioned by the plaintiff's lawyers for five hours and by Staley for two hours.

JPMorgan at the time called the plaintiffs attempt to get Dimon deposed a "media stunt."

"The plaintiffs' counsel know our CEO has no relevant knowledge, but persist with this media stunt," JPMorgan said in a statement. "A review of more than two decades of emails and other documents makes it clear that he had no involvement with Epstein or his accounts. He does not recall ever meeting, speaking, or communicating with him."

Epstein was a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013, remaining so after pleading guilty in 2008 to a Florida state prostitution charge.

In court papers, JPMorgan has been accused of knowing by 2006 that Epstein paid cash to have underage girls and young women brought to his home, and ignoring several internal warnings to cut ties with him.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon will be deposed in late May for information on what he knew about the bank's relationship with sex offender and former client Jeffrey Epstein, CNBC reported.
jeffrey epstein, lawsuit, jpmorgan, chase, jamie dimon, deposition
262
2023-00-03
Wednesday, 03 May 2023 02:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved