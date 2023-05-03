JPMorgan CEO Dimon to Be Deposed in May in Epstein Lawsuits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon will be deposed in late May for information on what he knew about the bank's relationship with sex offender and former client Jeffrey Epstein, CNBC reported.

The largest U.S. bank faces lawsuits seeking damages by women who claim Epstein sexually abused them, and by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the late financier had a home.

JPMorgan is separately suing former private banking chief Jes Staley, claiming he concealed what he knew about Epstein and should cover losses it might incur in the two lawsuits.

A federal judge in mid-April ordered Dimon to set aside two days for depositions and said Dimon can be questioned by the plaintiff's lawyers for five hours and by Staley for two hours.

JPMorgan at the time called the plaintiffs attempt to get Dimon deposed a "media stunt."

"The plaintiffs' counsel know our CEO has no relevant knowledge, but persist with this media stunt," JPMorgan said in a statement. "A review of more than two decades of emails and other documents makes it clear that he had no involvement with Epstein or his accounts. He does not recall ever meeting, speaking, or communicating with him."

Epstein was a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013, remaining so after pleading guilty in 2008 to a Florida state prostitution charge.

In court papers, JPMorgan has been accused of knowing by 2006 that Epstein paid cash to have underage girls and young women brought to his home, and ignoring several internal warnings to cut ties with him.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.