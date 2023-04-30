WSJ: CIA's Burns, Others Met With Jeffrey Epstein

While Jeffrey Epstein's "black book" and flight logs have gone public, there continues to be more contacts not previously reported, including the Biden administration's CIA director, and an Obama lawyer, The Wall Street Journal reported.

CIA Director William Burns, lawyer Kathryn Ruemmler, Bard College President Leon Botstein, and left-wing activist Noam Chomsky all had plans to meet with Epstein, according to the report

The meetings were revealed from 2013-2017 emails and schedules reviewed by the Journal, after Epstein had served jail time for a 2008 sex crime involving a teenage girl and was a registered sex offender.

The Journal did not verify whether the meetings took place, but any connections to Epstein after he was a registered sex offender raises questions.

Burns, then deputy secretary of state, had three meetings with Epstein in 2014, including visiting Epstein's Manhattan townhouse, according to the Journal documents.

Ruemmler's meetings came after she left former President Barack Obama's White House and before she was a lawyer for Goldman Sachs in 2020. Epstein had planned for her to join him on a 2015 trip to Paris and a 2017 visit to Epstein's private island, the Journal found.

Botstein invited Epstein and young female guests to the Bard College campus, while Chomsky planned to fly with Epstein for dinner at the Manhattan townhouse in 2015, according to the report.

These contacts were not previously revealed from Epstein's "black book" or flight logs from his private jet, and the meetings were planned because of Epstein's wealth and connections, they told the Journal.

"The director did not know anything about him, other than that he was introduced as an expert in the financial services sector and offered general advice on transition to the private sector," CIA spokeswoman Tammy Kupperman Thorp told the Journal. "They had no relationship."

Ruemmler's meetings were planned in a professional capacity, a Goldman Sachs spokesman told the Journal.

"I regret ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein," she said.

An October 2014 email showed Epstein aware of Ruemmler's travel plans, according to the report.

"See if there is a first class seat, if so upgrade her," Epstein reportedly wrote.

Ruemmler had more than three dozen appointments with Epstein, including lunches and dinners, the Journal found.

"In the normal course, Epstein also invited her to meetings and social gatherings, introduced her to other business contacts and made referrals," the Goldman spokesman told the paper. "It was the same kinds of contacts and engagements she had with other contacts and clients."

Chomsky replied to the Journal's reports of their ties.

"First response is that it is none of your business – or anyone's," he wrote to the paper. "Second is that I knew him and we met occasionally."

