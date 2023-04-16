×
Tags: jack teixeira | classified information | donbas girl | leak

Fmr Navy Petty Officer Allegedly Shared Leaked Docs on Social Media

By    |   Monday, 17 April 2023 11:44 AM EDT

The classified intelligence documents allegedly leaked by Airman First Class Jack Teixeira were spread with the help of a pro-Russia social media account overseen by a former U.S. Navy noncommissioned officer by reposting files from obscure chat rooms, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

The person who hosted podcasts as Donbas Devushka (Donbas Girl) and oversees a network of pro-Kremlin social media, podcasting, merchandise, and fundraising accounts is a former U.S. enlisted aviation electronics technician based in Washington state whose name is Sarah Bils.

Bils acknowledged she is an administrator of the Donbas Devushka persona, which supports Moscow's war in Ukraine, and that she is raising funds and hosting podcasts under that name, according to the Journal.

The Donbas Devushka Telegram account, which is among the most widely followed social media outlets promoting Russia's views in the English language, posted four of the allegedly leaked classified documents by Teixeira to its 65,000 followers April 5.

These postings then led several large Russian social media accounts to pick up on the documents, after which the Pentagon first initiated a probe.

Bils told the Journal another administrator posted the four files, as she is only one of 15 people "all over the world" who helps run the Donbas Devushka network.

Bils, who had a security clearance at the U.S. naval air station on Whidbey Island, Washington, until late last year, said she did not leak the classified information herself.  

The Pentagon and Justice Department have both declined to comment on Bils and her role in reposting classified information.

US
