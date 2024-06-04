Israel, US Ink $3B Deal for 25 More F-35 Fighter Jets

The Israeli Defense Ministry and the United States have signed a $3 billion deal for Israel to purchase a third F-35 fighter jet squadron that includes 25 Lockheed Martin-manufactured "Adir" stealth fighters.

The ministry announced delivery of the planes will start in 2028, with batches of three to five jets arriving per year, eventually bringing the Israeli Air Force's F-35i fleet to 75 planes in upcoming years, The Times of Israel reported Tuesday.

So far, 36 of Israel's original order of 50 F-35s through an already-reached agreement have been delivered.

The current deal for $3 billion will be financed by the United States military aid to Israel, according to the Defense Ministry.

The arrangement comes after an impasse between Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich, with Smotrich vetoing signing off on the deal until after a Knesset committee was convened to look over the defense budget.

The agreement was signed by the head of mission, retired Brig. Gen. Mishel Ben Baruch, and includes support and maintenance services, The Jewish Press reported.

According to an original agreement between Israel and the United States government, Lockheed Martin and engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney had committed to the involvement of Israel's industry to produce F-35 jets being sold to the U.S. military and other locations.

"The procurement of the third F-35 squadron reflects the strength of the strategic alliance between Israel and the United States," Gallant said in a statement.

"This capability has a significant impact on arenas both near and far," he added. "At a time when some of our adversaries aim to undermine our ties with our greatest ally, we only further strengthen our alliance. This sends a powerful message to our enemies across the region."

He also thanked the United States for "reinforcing and ensuring Israel's edge and strategic capabilities."

Retired Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the director general of the Ministry of Defense, said the agreement had been "accelerated."

"The Adir program and other initiatives we are advancing will help ensure the continued readiness of the IDF and the air force for multithreat challenges in the coming years," he said.