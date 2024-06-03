WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: netanyahu | speech | joint | congress | june 13

Report: Netanyahu to Address Joint Congress on June 13

Monday, 03 June 2024 08:32 PM EDT

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will address a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress on June 13, Punchbowl News reported Monday, following a invitation by top lawmakers intended as a show of support despite partisan divides over the Gaza war.

The Times of Israel, however, says the date has not been finalized.

Netanyahu's handling of the war has heightened tensions with President Joe Biden's administration.

The Israeli premier is unlikely to meet with Biden during his time in Washington. The president is scheduled to be in Puglia, Italy, for a G7 leaders' summit taking place June 13-15.

Addresses to joint meetings of Congress by foreign leaders are a rare honor generally reserved for the closest U.S. allies or major world figures. Netanyahu has already given three such addresses, most recently in 2015.

This speech would make Netanyahu the first foreign leader to address joint meetings of Congress four times. He is currently tied at three with Britain's wartime prime minister, Winston Churchill.

The Gaza war was precipitated by a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7 that killed around 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
