Delta to Pause Flights Between NYC-Tel Aviv Through March

Delta Air Lines said Tuesday it will pause its flights between New York's JFK airport and Tel Aviv through March, due to escalating conflict and safety concerns in Israel.

The airline said it has issued a travel waiver for all customers who were booked on its flights to travel to and from Tel Aviv before March 31, 2025.

It had earlier suspended flights to Tel Aviv through the end of 2024.

Several airlines globally have suspended their services to Israel and Lebanon, while also revising schedules to avoid the Iranian and Lebanese airspace, in an attempt to ensure passenger safety as security concerns rise in the region.