Anti-Israel Protesters Set Up Tent Encampment Outside LA City Hall

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 09:15 AM EDT

Anti-Israel protesters set up an encampment in front of Los Angeles City Hall on Monday night.

About 50 protesters with 20 tents were seen lined up on the sidewalks outside the building at Main and First streets, KABC-TV reported. Several tents had Palestinian flags and phrases such as "Free Palestine" and "Free Gaza."

The Los Angeles Police Department on X, formerly known as Twitter, said it was monitoring the non-permitted demonstration and urged people to keep an eye out for others on the street.

No arrests and no injuries have been reported. The police department went on an area-wide tactical alert out of an abundance of caution.

More than 3,000 people had been arrested on U.S. campuses before summer break began last month, including protesters at the University of California's Los Angeles, San Diego, and Irvine campuses.

The latest Israel-Hamas war began when Hamas terrorists stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing around 1,200 people and taking an additional 250 hostage. Palestinian terrorists still hold about 100 captives.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


