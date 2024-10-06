WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | iran | targets | nuclear | response | infrastructure | frank mckenzie

Retired US General: Expect Israel to Strike Iran Targets

By    |   Sunday, 06 October 2024 10:26 PM EDT

Former CENTCOM commander, retired Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, told "Face the Nation" on Sunday to "certainly" expect Israel to strike Iranian targets.

Speaking to CBS News host Margaret Brennan on the list of potential Iranian targets Israel could strike, such as the military, their "nuclear program," or their oil infrastructure, McKenzie framed that a response from the Jewish state was a certainty.

"Israel has a lot of choices here," McKenzie said. "They can choose for something that would be very escalatory in terms of a strike against the supreme leader himself perhaps or against the nuclear program or against the oil infrastructure, or they could look at military intelligence targets. They have a wide variety of options that they can choose from. They have the capability to execute most of those attacks.

"I will say this," he added, "the nuclear target is a very difficult target. It's large and complex. I held the plans for that when I was the Central Command commander. I'm very familiar with it. There are a lot of other alternatives to that target that perhaps you could go after first, then hold that in case you get into an escalatory ladder with the Iranians.

"But the Israelis are certainly going to hit back. And I predict it will be larger than the very restrained, very modulated response that we saw in April after the first large Iranian attack on Israel."

President Joe Biden said he would not be in favor of Israel striking Iran's nuclear program. However, earlier on "Face the Nation," the Republican chair of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, seemingly disagreed with Biden.

"It's completely irresponsible for the president to say that it is off the table when he's previously said it's on the table."

Responding to a question from Brennan, McKenzie echoed Turner's earlier response, stating, "you should never take a potential target off the menu."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Former CENTCOM commander, retired Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, told "Face the Nation" on Sunday to "certainly" expect Israel to strike Iranian targets.
israel, iran, targets, nuclear, response, infrastructure, frank mckenzie, mike turner
321
2024-26-06
Sunday, 06 October 2024 10:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved