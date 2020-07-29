ISIS Releases Video Calling for Arson Attacks in the US

The media arm of the Islamic State has put out a video encouraging followers in the United States to launch arson attacks.

The highly-produced footage appears in Arabic and English and was released this past weekend, according to The Washington Examiner.

A voice in the video says ISIS followers should fight "fire with fire" and shows a military rifle. The narrator encourages supporters who can't get similar weapons to launch arson attacks and mentions the damage fires have brought to Australia, Greece and the United States.

While the territorial caliphate of ISIS has folded, the organization has associates throughout the world. Islamic State West Africa Province executed four aid workers last week in northern Nigeria.

“To become more convinced of this option, try looking at the fires in the lands of the crusaders every year. Fires in forests and fields, cities and villages completely destroyed, people displaced, armies of firefighters and civil defense personnel working continuously days to no avail,” a voice on the video says. It also cautions terrorists to get rid of evidence of the crime.

A U.S. Delta Force operation killed Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, who led ISIS at the time, in 2019. This June, the State Department offered $10 million for the whereabouts and identity of Amir Muhammad Sa’id Abdal-Rahma al Mawla, the new ISIS leader.