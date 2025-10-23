Zarutska's Alleged Murderer Now Eligible for Death Penalty

A federal grand jury has indicted Decarlos Brown Jr., 34, for the stabbing death of 23-year-old Ukrainian citizen Iryna Zarutska on a Charlotte, North Carolina, light rail train. The indictment makes him eligible for the death penalty.

The Aug. 22 murder created a national furor and even involved monitoring from the Ukrainian Embassy.

President Donald Trump added his thoughts in a social media post in September, writing "The ANIMAL who so violently killed the beautiful young lady from Ukraine, who came to America searching for peace and safety, should be given a 'Quick' (there is no doubt!) Trial, and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY."

Brown is charged federally with violence against a railroad carrier and mass-transit system resulting in death, a crime that carries the possibility of execution or life imprisonment.

Authorities say Brown attacked Zarutska from behind, stabbing her in the neck as she sat on the train using her phone. Surveillance footage captured the attack, showing bystanders who appeared to do little to help as Zarutska collapsed.

Police found her body on the train floor and arrested Brown on the platform minutes later, recovering a bloodied knife.

The Gateway Pundit reported that Brown, who is homeless and reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia, has a criminal record in North Carolina dating back to 2007, including convictions for assault, robbery, larceny, and illegal firearms possession. He was already facing a state charge of first-degree murder before the federal indictment.

North Carolina Rep. Mark Harris posted that he welcomed the indictment. "Iryna Zarutska's alleged murderer Decarlos Brown was just federally indicted. Justice is coming. We have not forgotten you Iryna."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Odulio of the Western District of North Carolina is leading the federal prosecution, which officials have described as a top public safety priority.

The attack led North Carolina lawmakers to pass "Iryna's Law," which ends cashless bail for violent offenders and accelerates death penalty procedures.

As Brown's defense seeks a mental competency evaluation, prosecutors continue pressing both cases in pursuit of full accountability.