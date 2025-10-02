Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Federico, Zarutska Deaths Highlight Dems' Soft Policies on Crime

Stephen Federico's emotional testimony during a recent congressional hearing underscored the consequences of Democrats' "soft-on-crime" policies, says Rep. Mark Harris, R-N.C.

Federico, the father of 22-year-old Logan Federico, berated lawmakers in Charlotte, N.C., over his daughter’s death. Logan was shot and killed five months ago in South Carolina by a person police say has an extensive criminal history.

"That was a powerful moment in what really turned out to be a powerful hearing," Harris told Newsmax TV’s "National Report" Thursday.

"He brought the picture of what had happened to his daughter and made it so vivid that I don’t think any of us that were in that room will ever forget it."

The hearing was initially convened to address the Aug. 22 killing of Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian immigrant who was fatally stabbed on a Charlotte light rail train.

The suspect, Harris said, had been arrested 14 times and served five years in prison for violent crimes, yet was released by a magistrate just a month before the attack after signing a statement promising to appear in court.

Harris said the tragedies of both Zarutska and Federico point to a larger pattern in American cities.

"It highlighted and really put a bright light on what is happening in many of our cities, where these Democrat policies of just soft on crime are creating major, major atrocities," Harris said.

