FIFA Considers Asking Trump to Halt ICE for World Cup

FIFA, the world governing body for soccer, has discussed asking President Donald Trump to pause immigration enforcement operations during the 2026 World Cup, according to The New York Times.

FIFA executives have urged FIFA President Gianni Infantino to make a direct request for a nationwide halt to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity during the 39-day tournament.

The discussions began with a focus on keeping enforcement away from stadiums in the 11 U.S. host cities.

FIFA executives later expanded the scope to surrounding areas and ultimately to a proposed nationwide pause for the full duration of the tournament.

Infantino reportedly indicated he was open to raising the issue directly with Trump as a president-to-president request.

It is not known whether Infantino has made such a request or whether the White House would consider it.

ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons has said the agency would play a "key part" in World Cup security, primarily through Homeland Security Investigations.

Labor unions and members of Congress have raised concerns that enforcement could extend beyond security roles to operations near games.

Some FIFA member federations have also raised concerns about how enforcement could affect traveling fans.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle did not address the proposal directly but said Trump is focused on ensuring the World Cup is "the safest and most secure in history."

Pressure on FIFA to address enforcement concerns predates the current tournament.

In a May 2025 letter, Human Rights Watch urged Infantino to act on U.S. immigration policies ahead of the World Cup and the Club World Cup.

"We write to express grave concerns about the impact of current United States immigration policies on the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2025 US Club World Cup," the group wrote.

Human Rights Watch also urged FIFA to "seek a public guarantee from federal authorities to refrain from immigration enforcement at games and venues."

FIFA executives reviewed fan complaints from the 2025 Club World Cup, including reported sightings of federal agents at stadiums.

A Department of Homeland Security spokesman denied enforcement activity at those events, calling such claims "another case of fearmongering."