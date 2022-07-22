×
Tags: Iowa State Park Shooting

Police: Gunman Dead After Killing 3 at Iowa State Park

Friday, 22 July 2022 01:15 PM EDT

Three people were killed in a shooting at a state park in eastern Iowa Friday morning and the suspected gunman is also dead, police said.

Police responded to reports of the shooting at the the Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground before 7 a.m., Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, said at a news conference.

He said the park remains closed but that there is no longer a threat to the public.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


US
Friday, 22 July 2022 01:15 PM
