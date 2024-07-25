Iowa Abortion Ban, Among Strictest in US, Takes Effect Monday

Monday marks the start of a new chapter for Iowa as one of the nation's strictest abortion bans is set to take effect. Beginning Monday, the state will ban abortions after six weeks of pregnancy except in the case of rape, incest, or to save the mother's life, reported Axios.

Iowa makes 18 states across the country that now have similar abortion bans in place, including Florida, South Carolina, and Georgia, which have banned the procedure after a heartbeat is detected in the embryo.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement that the move marks "a victory for life."

"There is nothing more sacred and no cause more worthy than protecting innocent unborn lives," the statement read. "Our work will continue to strengthen a culture of life in Iowa."

In response, Planned Parenthood has increased its footprint in surrounding states, including Nebraska and Minnesota, according to the Iowa Capital Dispatch.

Rita Bettis Austen, legal director for the ACLU of Iowa, said the decision presents "unjust" and "impossible obstacles" for Iowans.

"Women will die," said Iowa Democratic Party Chair Rita Hart.