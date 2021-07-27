Inflation Delivers 2 Percent Pay Cut, Despite 3.6 Percent Wage Hike

Hourly wages rose 3.6% this June from last, but inflation has ostensibly delivered nearly a 2% pay cut, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported.

The June wage increase to an average of $30.40 is the largest since 2009, the Economic Policy Institute reported, but 5.6% inflation in the Consumer Price Index has put a negative drag on "real wages," a figure which measures income while accounting for costs of goods and services in the economy.

"The staples of American life are increasing exponentially," Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., told CNBC, citing higher prices for gas, laundry, airfare, moving costs, hotels, bacon, and TVs.

Economists generally agree with congressional Republicans denouncing the ills of inflation as the Biden administration and a Democrat-controlled Congress seeks to pass massive spending packages to bolster infrastructure, social programs, and remake American energy under framework from the Green New Deal proposed by Democrat-socialists in Congress.

"If prices are growing faster than wages, then people are getting inflation-adjusted pay cuts," American Enterprise Institute economist Michael Strain told CNBC. "Ultimately, this varies dramatically for every individual."

Inflation at 5.6% is the highest since August 2008, which is right before the Great Recession.

"Inflation is a tax," Moody's Investors Service Vice President William Foster told CNBC. "That's the best way to think about it."

The impact is most felt on the bottom earners who struggle to buy the everyday items that are now more expensive and have less income to cover the rise, according to Foster.

Some households are not hit with the CPI inflation if they are not buying the items that rose the most, like used vehicles and gas, which rose 45% since last June, according to the report.

"They're trying to minimize the evils, but they're both evils," University of Chicago economics professor Casey Mulligan, who was an adviser in the Trump administration, told CNBC.

Food prices are up just 2.4%, though, which impacts everyone but is covered by the average wage increase.

"People respond to price changes by shifting their consumption," University of Wisconsin-Madison economics professor Noah Williams told CNBC.

Economist also warn the wage hikes might be a result of a number of pandemic-caused layoffs for lower-wage workers, but as people are now going off unemployment as the Biden administration jobless bonus of $300 per week expires, and employers hire lower-wage earners back at higher pay, could continue to bump wages over the long haul.

"It could be a little misleading," W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research director Susan Houseman told CNBC.

"[The composition of the workforce] is especially changing during downturns and recoveries, so one has to be careful about interpreting these data."

Inflation is less likely to be impacted in ways like the return to work, though, economists warn.

"Inflation is not going to be transitory," Allianz SE chief economic adviser Mohammed El-Erian said last week. "I have a whole list of companies that have announced price increases, that have told us they expect further price increases, and that they expect them to stick."

But wage hikes tend to be more permanent than inflation pressures.

"We typically don't give people wage cuts," Housman told CNBC. "Employers typically don't do that.

"So in that sense, they're stickier."