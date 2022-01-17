×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Biden Administration | Financial Markets | Money | inflation | economy | supply chain | federal reserve

Harvard Economist Warns of Two More Years of Inflation

an illustration of an american dollar in the form of a balloon being inflated
(Peter Waters/Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 17 January 2022 08:19 PM

Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff predicts inflation will continue into next year.

"It's not so easy to raise interest rates to fight inflation when public and private data is high, when the stock market is high, when housing prices are high, when the economy is still weak," Rogoff told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo. "It takes a lot of stomach."

Rogoff predicted, since policymakers at the Federal Reserve must balance the need to stop runaway inflation by raising interest rates while at the same time avoiding a recession, they will probably be "cautious" and will not drastically raise rates. This is why "we'll still have inflation in 2023," Rogoff said.

Inflation has skyrocketed from 1.4% to 7% since President Joe Biden took office last year, and, if Rogoff is correct in his prediction, will dominate his tenure in office.

A CBS poll released Sunday found nearly 50% of voters described themselves as "disappointed" with Biden's presidency and 40% described themselves as "nervous." Only 25% said they were "calm" or "satisfied."

There were 58% responding the Biden administration was not paying enough attention to the economy as a whole, and 65% said the administration was not paying enough attention to inflation.

Rogoff believes the Fed takes its 2% inflation target "seriously," but says, "I think the question is: How much are they going to have to step on the breaks to really slow inflation down?"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff predicts inflation will continue into next year.
inflation, economy, supply chain, federal reserve, raising, interest rates
232
2022-19-17
Monday, 17 January 2022 08:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved