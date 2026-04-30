US to Loan 92 Million Barrels of Oil From Reserve

The Trump administration said on Thursday ‌it is seeking to ​exchange up to 92.5 million barrels of crude from the Strategic ⁠Petroleum Reserve, as it seeks to calm ​oil markets that have spiked due ⁠to the war with Iran.

The U.S. agreed earlier this year to loan 172 million barrels from ‌the SPR as part ​of a wider ‌agreement with more than 30 countries in the ‌International Energy Agency to release about 400 million barrels.

The U.S. has so far ⁠offered 126 million ‌barrels of ⁠crude in three batches of crude, but oil ⁠companies ⁠only took less than 80 million barrels or about ‌63% of what was offered.

The new offer, if all of it is taken ‌by ​oil companies, ‌would fulfill the U.S. goal to loan 172 million barrels.