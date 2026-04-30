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Tags: oil | reserve

US to Loan 92 Million Barrels of Oil From Reserve

Thursday, 30 April 2026 12:34 PM EDT

The Trump administration said on Thursday ‌it is seeking to ​exchange up to 92.5 million barrels of crude from the Strategic ⁠Petroleum Reserve, as it seeks to calm ​oil markets that have spiked due ⁠to the war with Iran.

The U.S. agreed earlier this year to loan 172 million barrels from ‌the SPR as part ​of a wider ‌agreement with more than 30 countries in the ‌International Energy Agency to release about 400 million barrels.

The U.S. has so far ⁠offered 126 million ‌barrels of ⁠crude in three batches of crude, but oil ⁠companies ⁠only took less than 80 million barrels or about ‌63% of what was offered.

The new offer, if all of it is taken ‌by ​oil companies, ‌would fulfill the U.S. goal to loan 172 million barrels. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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The Trump administration said on Thursday it is seeking to ​exchange up to 92.5 million barrels of crude from the Strategic ⁠Petroleum Reserve, as it seeks to calm ​oil markets that have spiked due ⁠to the war with Iran.The U.S. agreed earlier this year to loan 172 million...
oil, reserve
130
2026-34-30
Thursday, 30 April 2026 12:34 PM
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