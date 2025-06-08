WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ileana garcia | latinas for trump | migrants | arbitrary measures

Latinas for Trump Co-founder Slams 'Unacceptable' Migrant Arrests

Sunday, 08 June 2025 09:37 PM EDT

The co-founder of Latinas for Trump, Florida state Sen. Ileana Garcia, harshly criticized the U.S. administration for its tactics against migrants without legal status, The Hill reported on Sunday.

The Republican representative stated on X that "this is not what we voted for. I have always supported Trump, @realDonaldTrump, through thick and thin. However, this is unacceptable and inhumane."

She added that "I understand the importance of deporting criminal aliens, but what we are witnessing are arbitrary measures to hunt down people who are complying with their immigration hearings - in many cases, with credible fear of persecution claims all driven by a [White House homeland security adviser and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller]-like desire to satisfy a self-fabricated deportation goal. This undermines the sense of fairness and justice that the American people value."

Garcia stated that she agrees with criticism from Republican Florida Rep. María Elvira Salazar, and issued her statement in response to Salazar's remarks that she is "fully aware" of and "heartbroken...because of the recent immigration actions of the administration" that have "left thousands exposed to deportation" and jeopardized "our duty to due process that every democracy must guarantee."

Garcia emphasized that "as the state senator who represents [Salazar’s] district and the daughter of Cuban refugees, who are now just as American, if not more so than Stephen Miller, I am deeply disappointed by these actions. And I will not stand down."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


US
Newsmax Media, Inc.

