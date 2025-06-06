ICE Migrant Arrests Under Trump Top 100K

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have arrested more than 100,000 illegal migrants in the first 5 months of President Donald Trump's second term, CBS News reported.

The milestone was reached this week after ICE recorded more than 2,000 arrests on both Tuesday and Wednesday, reported CBS News, citing internal government data.

During Trump's first 100 days back in office, ICE averaged 660 arrests per day.

The recent increase, though, remains short of an administration goal, which reportedly is 3,000 arrests per day.

The stepped-up ICE goals were laid out by White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a "tense" May 21 meeting at ICE's Washington, D.C., headquarters, sources told Axios.

ICE detained roughly 54,000 migrants in facilities across the country on Thursday, according to the data.

The administration is seeking funding and staffing to hold 100,000 individuals at any given point, CBS News report.

ICE has taken more aggressive measures to arrest illegal migrants in recent weeks, apprehending people in courthouses and worksites.

The New York Times last week reported ICE agents had begun arresting people who show up to immigration court after previously avoiding the practice because they believed it would deter people from showing up for hearings.

ICE agents are arresting illegal migrants right after their hearings if they have been ordered deported or had their cases dismissed, allowing for swifter removal.

CBS News also reported that ICE is receiving support from other federal agencies to help with immigration enforcement.

Customs and Border Protection, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI, and the IRS are among the agencies assisting ICE’s efforts.

Local and state law enforcement officials in friendly jurisdictions, such as Florida, also are supporting ICE.

In an attempt to increase pressure on communities it believes are standing in the way of the president's mass deportations agenda, the Department of Homeland Security is putting more than 500 "sanctuary jurisdictions" across the country on notice that the Trump administration views them as obstructing immigration enforcement.