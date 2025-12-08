ICEBlock Creator Sues US Officials; Says Apple Pressured to Remove

The creator of ICEBlock, the popular app that tracks sightings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, has filed a lawsuit against Trump Attorney General Pam Bondi and other administration officials, according to a copy of the complaint obtained by 404 Media.

Joshua Aaron, ICEBlock's creator, argued that his First Amendment rights were violated when the Justice Department pressured Apple to remove the app from its store.

"A lawsuit is the only mechanism that can bring transparency, accountability, and a binding judicial remedy when government officials cross constitutional lines," Aaron told the outlet. "If we don't challenge this conduct in court, it will become a playbook for future censorship."

In addition to Bondi, the lawsuit also named Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Acting Director of ICE Todd Lyons, and White House border czar Tom Homan as defendants.

ICEBlock is not the only ICE-spotting app that has been removed from the App Store in recent months.

Apple has also reportedly taken down other tracking apps as well as an app called Eyes Up that archived videos of ICE arrests. Google has also removed similar apps from its Play Store.

The lawsuit asks the court to declare the actions of Bondi and other defendants to be a violation of Aaron's First Amendment rights.

"But more broadly, the purpose is to hold government officials accountable for using their authority to silence lawful expression and intimidate creators of technology they disfavor," Aaron told 404. "This case is about ensuring that public officials cannot circumvent the Constitution by coercing private companies or threatening individuals simply because they disagree with the message or the tool being created."

ICEBlock, which allows people to anonymously report ICE sightings, sends out push notifications to users about immigration enforcement activity in their local area. Sightings are deleted automatically after four hours.

The app received nationwide media coverage, with outlets like CNN highlighting it, and was, at one point, the No. 1 app in the App Store before it was removed.

In a statement shared with 404 prior to the filing of the lawsuit, Noam Biale, lead counsel for Aaron, said Bondi's "self-congratulatory claim that she succeeded in pushing Apple to remove ICEBlock is an admission that she violated our client's constitutional rights."

"In America, government officials cannot suppress free speech by pressuring private companies to do it for them," Biale said.

Newsmax reached out to the Department of Justice for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

The lawsuit details ICEBlock's approval process for inclusion in the App Store, alleging that Aaron had multiple video calls with Apple about the app, including discussions with the tech giant's legal department, before the company approved it.

In September, a gunman opened fire on an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas, killing two detainees and wounding another. Authorities said the shooter searched for several tracking apps on his phone before the attack, including ICEBlock.

Shortly afterward, the Justice Department contacted Apple to pull the app from its store.

"We reached out to Apple today demanding they remove the ICEBlock app from their App Store — and Apple did so," Bondi said at the time. "ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed."

"This Department of Justice will continue making every effort to protect our brave federal law enforcement officers, who risk their lives every day to keep Americans safe," she added.