Apple Pulls ICE Tracking Apps Under Trump Pressure

Apple said Thursday that it had removed ICEBlock, the most popular ICE-tracking app, and other similar apps from its App Store after it was contacted by President Donald Trump's administration.

The app alerts users to Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in their area. ICE has been a central part of Trump's hardline immigration agenda and its agents have regularly raided and arrested migrants. The Justice Department says the app could increase the risk of assault on U.S. agents.

"Based on information we've received from law enforcement about the safety risks associated with ICEBlock, we have removed it and similar apps from the App Store," Apple said in an emailed statement.

Since Trump took office, ICE has raided multiple facilities with immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally. The agency has also arrested visa holders and permanent U.S. residents targeted by the Trump administration over pro-Palestinian advocacy.

Rights advocates have raised concerns that rights to free speech and due process are often being infringed as the government pushes ahead with its deportation drive.

Fox Business first reported the app's removal on Thursday, citing a statement by U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi who said the Justice Department contacted Apple to pull the app on Thursday and that the company complied.

"ICEBlock is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs, and violence against law enforcement is an intolerable red line that cannot be crossed," Bondi said in her statement to Fox Business.

Bondi and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem have previously warned Joshua Aaron, the Texas-based creator of ICEBlock, that he is "not protected" under the Constitution and that they are looking at prosecuting him.

Apple's actions may also lead to further scrutiny over the warm ties that tech firms have tried to build with the Trump administration during his second term.