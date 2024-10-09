WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ice | tom homan | illegals | migrant | immigration | cabinet | donald trump

Trump: Fmr ICE Director Tom Homan Will Serve in Administration

By    |   Wednesday, 09 October 2024 02:06 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump said Tom Homan, who served as acting director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from 2017 to 2018, will have a role in a second Trump administration.

Trump made the comments in an appearance on KFI radio in California in Tuesday when asked about his plans for immigration.

"You've seen Tom," the former president replied. "You've seen Tom Homan. He's coming on board."

Homan was a proponent of separating children from their parents at the border as a way to deter illegal immigration.

A spokesman for the Trump campaign told Newsweek that discussions on a second Trump cabinet are premature.

"President Trump announced a Trump-Vance transition leadership group to initiate the process of preparing for what comes after the election," Steve Cheung said. "But formal discussions of who will serve in a second Trump Administration is premature. President Trump will choose the best people for his Cabinet to undo all the damage dangerously liberal Kamala Harris as done to our country."

A member of the Heritage Foundation, Homan contributed to its controversial Project 2025 project, which proposes mass arrests, detentions, and deportation of illegal immigrants. Trump and his campaign have repeatedly disavowed Project 2025 even though Democrats have heavily campaigned on it.

"If Trump comes back in January, I'll be on his heels coming back, and I will run the biggest deportation force this country has ever seen," Homan said at a National Conservatism Conference over the summer. "They ain't seen [expletive] yet. Wait until 2025."

At the Republican National Convention, Homan said millions of illegal aliens should "start packing."

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


