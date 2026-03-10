ICE Arrests Multiple Illegals on Sex Charges

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested several illegal migrants across the country who were previously convicted of serious offenses including child molestation, rape, sexual battery, and assault, according to information provided to Newsmax by the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS said the arrests are part of ongoing enforcement operations targeting individuals charged with or convicted of crimes in the United States.

"Yesterday, the brave men and women of ICE arrested more criminal illegal aliens including pedophiles, rapists, and other violent thugs," Deputy Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis said in the statement to Newsmax.

"Criminal illegal aliens who prey on vulnerable children, harm innocent Americans, and commit heinous acts of violence," Bis added, "should NEVER be allowed to remain in the U.S."

Bis said that immigration enforcement efforts have resulted in hundreds of thousands of removals since President Donald Trump was sworn into office for a second term last January.

"Under President Trump, ICE has removed more than 713,000 illegal aliens from our country, and we now have the lowest murder rate in 125 years," Bis said.

DHS said the latest arrests include several individuals previously convicted of serious crimes.

Tuan Thanh Nguyen, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, was convicted four times for statutory sodomy and twice for child molestation in St. Louis, Missouri.

Erick Castaneda-Barahona, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was convicted of rape in New York, New York.

Efrain Mendez-Cabrera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted of sexual battery in Oakland, California.

Ronny Rojas-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, was convicted of assault causing bodily injury in Austin, Texas.

Ronaldo Rojas-Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, was convicted of false imprisonment and spousal battery in Salinas, California.

The arrests follow similar enforcement actions highlighted by DHS earlier this week.

In a release published Monday, the department said ICE lodged a detainer against Conrrado Ahuexoteco Atrisco, a 24-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico who was charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Park City High School student.

According to DHS, Atrisco had previously entered the United States illegally, was arrested and removed by U.S. Border Patrol, and later reentered the country, which is a felony offense.

DHS said ICE lodged a detainer on March 5.

"These are the kinds of predators sanctuary politicians are protecting by refusing to cooperate with ICE law enforcement," Bis said. "We have requested Utah authorities not release this pedophile and sexual predator from their jail without notifying ICE."

Americans can view additional arrests identified as the "Worst of the Worst" public safety threats on the DHS website, WOW.dhs.gov.