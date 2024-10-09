WATCH TV LIVE

Tornadoes From Milton Lead to Multiple Fatalities in Fla.

By    |   Wednesday, 09 October 2024 09:00 PM EDT

Multiple fatalities have been reported from tornadoes sparked by Hurricane Milton on Florida's Atlantic Coast.

WPBF-TV reported Wednesday night that officials with St. Lucie County confirmed there were multiple fatalities following tornadoes in the area. The number of fatalities were not disclosed, but the station reported they occured at the Spanish Lakes Country Club within the Spanish Lakes community.

Milton, a powerful Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph, was set to hit Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday night. But the storm's outer bands have produced tornadoes throughout the state.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said one of its facilities was damaged by a suspected tornado, WFLA-TV reported. The 10,000-square-foot facility in Fort Pierce was damaged when a suspected tornado moved through the area.

Sheriff Keith Pearson told the station all of the deputies were safe, and crews will work to assess the damage. Pearson stressed the seriousness of the storm and urged everyone to stay indoors.

WFLA reported that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday there have been 19 confirmed reports of tornadoes touching down in Florida as a result of the hurricane.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


