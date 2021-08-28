Louisiana Gov.: Brace for 'Strongest' Hurricane Since 1850s

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned that Hurricane Ida, one of the strongest hurricanes since the 1850s is developing and heading for landfall soon.

"One of the things we were told today by the National Weather Service during our unified command group meeting is that they are are extremely confident in the current track and the intensity as forecasted for Hurricane Ida. And you don't really hear them speaking very often about that level of confidence," Edwards said, according to The Hill.

"So, we can sum it up by saying this will be one of the strongest hurricanes to hit anywhere in Louisiana since at least the 1850s," he added.

As it swirls in the Gulf, Ida is at a Category 2 level for a hurricane. But experts predict it will be at a Category 4 level for a hurricane when it makes its expected landfall on Sunday.

Edwards and other officials have warned residents of Louisana that their window to evacuate the state is closing rapidly.

"We can also tell you that your window of time is closing," Edwards said, "it is rapidly closing. By the time you go to bed tonight, you need to be where you intend to ride this storm out and you need to be prepared as you can be."

President Joe Biden has already declared an emergency for Louisiana and has asked Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi officials what they need to ride out the storm.