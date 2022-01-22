×
Tags: Hundred Monkeys | Truck Crash

Police: Truck With 100 Monkeys Crashes, Some of Them Missing

Police: Truck With 100 Monkeys Crashes, Some of Them Missing

Crates holding live monkeys are collected next to the trailer they were being transported in along state Route 54 at the intersection with Interstate 80 near Danville, Pa., Friday. (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP)

Saturday, 22 January 2022 09:13 AM

A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was involved in a crash Friday in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three of the monkeys that appeared to have escaped the vehicle.

The truck carrying the animals crashed with a dump truck in the afternoon in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item.

The truck had been on its way to a lab, Pelachick said.

Authorities have asked residents who might see the monkeys to call state police at 570-524-2662.

It was unclear if any people or animals were injured in the crash.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


US
Newsmax Media, Inc.
