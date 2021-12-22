House Oversight Committee to Probe Deadly Astroworld Festival

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform launched a probe Wednesday into the Astroworld Festival's concert promoter Live Nation, according to The Washington Post.

The two-day music festival headlined by rapper Travis Scott took place Nov. 5 and 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

An estimated 50,000 concertgoers attended the sold-out festival headlined by Scott. A forensic crowd analysis by the Post found the crowd began to push toward the front at the beginning of the show, crushing attendees and resulting in dozens of injuries and several deaths.

The concert resulted in 10 deaths due to compression asphyxia caused by the crushing and at least 25 hospitalizations.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the committee, delivered a joint letter to Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino detailing how the investigation will examine the logistics of the concert promoter in the days before the festival and their response to crowd-control measures once it began.

Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., Al Green, D-Texas, Kevin Brady, R-Texas, and Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., also signed the letter.

"Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival," the four members wrote.

The committee also indicated Live Nation should have prepared to safely manage the Astroworld event, given the company had been fined at least ten times for safety violations between 2016 and 2019.

"My colleagues and I intend to get to the bottom of how a tragedy of this magnitude occurred and what reforms are needed to make sure it never happens again," Maloney said, per the Post.

The House committee requested a written response from Live Nation by Jan. 7, 2022.

More than 300 lawsuits have been filed since the Nov. 5 festival, citing negligence and wrongful death. Most of the suits allege Live Nation, the Astroworld Festival, and/or Scott as partially or fully responsible.