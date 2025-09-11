Emails Show Maxwell, Epstein Closer Than Stated

Disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell were closer than they publicly admitted, according to a trove of emails obtained by Bloomberg News.

Hundreds of emails among more than 18,000 from the late financier's personal Yahoo account showed that Maxwell and Epstein discussed undergoing a shared fertility procedure long after Maxwell claims she largely disassociated from him, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.

The two also exchanged emails about discrediting women who raised allegations against them. In one exchange, Maxwell said she would circulate compromising information on one of Epstein's sexual-abuse victims.

The emails, from 2002 through 2022, also showed Maxwell opened at least one foreign bank account using one of the financier's addresses, was a named director on one of Epstein's main revenue-generating companies and traded stock in a company they were both invested in.

The emails mention President Donald Trump on only three "minor" occasions, according to the report. The president has said his friendship with Epstein ended before the financier was charged with sex crimes.

Bloomberg News also reported the emails included a spreadsheet itemizing nearly 2,000 gifts, luxury items, and payments totaling $1.8 million. The items listed included notes indicating they were intended for Epstein's friends, business associates and victims. A $35,000 watch was earmarked for a former aide to former President Bill Clinton.

The report concerning the emails followed the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform last week publicly posting the files it received from the Department of Justice on the sex trafficking investigations into Epstein and Maxwell.

A lewd note allegedly from Trump wishing Epstein happy birthday in 2003 was released Monday by Democrat lawmakers, after the president denied the note's legitimacy.

Maxwell told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche in a July interview that she never saw Trump act inappropriately with Epstein.

Maxwell, who is serving a 20-year prison sentence after a jury found in 2021 that she recruited and groomed women for Epstein to sexually abuse, has claimed she was unaware of the inner workings of the financier's sex-trafficking operation.

However, the emails showed Maxwell knew about the legal jeopardy Epstein faced and how she helped him strategize over even the most consequential details.

"Question," Epstein wrote to Maxwell on May 23, 2008. "Which one do you prefer,,, lewd and lscivious conduct ,, or procuring minors for prostituion." (sic)

Epstein brokered multimillion-dollar investment deals with business leaders while leading a double life as a sex trafficker who abused more than 1,000 girls and young women, according to the Justice Department.

He was found dead in a New York City jail cell in 2019.

AFP and The Associated Press contributed to this story.