White House: Biden to Veto GOP Stopgap Funding Plan

The White House confirmed Monday that President Biden intends to veto a stopgap funding proposal led by Republicans as funding for the federal government expires Sept. 30, when the 2024 fiscal year ends, The Hill reported.

The Biden administration accused House GOP leaders of choosing "brinksmanship" over a bipartisan solution, warning that a shutdown could significantly disrupt essential government services while millions of voters, including in some battleground states, can already cast their votes, according to the Washington Post.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., recently unveiled the funding legislation, combining a six-month continuing resolution with the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act. This bill requires proof of citizenship to register to vote. Former President Donald Trump backs this proposal, which is seen as part of a larger Republican effort to tighten voting requirements.

During a House GOP conference call Wednesday, Johnson launched his initial argument in the spending debate, asserting that the duration of the continuing resolution, which would prevent a shutdown until March 2025, is the only "practical" option, a source on the call said, The Hill reported.

In a formal statement, the Biden administration highlighted the bill's failure to provide adequate resources to federal agencies. It warned that the six-month continuing resolution (CR) could seriously hinder the government's ability to function effectively. The White House particularly stressed that the underfunding could harm national security, pointing to its potential to erode military readiness concerning China.

"A 6-month CR would erode our military advantage relative to the People's Republic of China, degrade readiness, and fail to provide the support our troops deserve," the statement read.

"The Administration urges House Republicans to engage in a bipartisan process that keeps the Government open and provides much-needed emergency disaster funding for Americans who are trying to rebuild," the statement added.

The White House sharply criticized the voting-related measure as "unrelated cynical legislation," reiterating that noncitizens are already prohibited from voting in federal elections.

Given existing voting laws, Democrats have broadly denounced the bill as unnecessary and politically motivated.

The stopgap funding bill would postpone the next major funding decision until March 2024, a point in time when Republicans hope former President Donald Trump may return to office. This would allow the GOP to shape negotiations further. However, the bill's success is not guaranteed.

The Republicans hold a slim majority in the House, and with all Democrats expected to vote against the proposal, GOP leaders can afford only four defections from their party. Already, at least two Republican lawmakers, Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Matt Rosendale (Mont.) have publicly opposed the plan.