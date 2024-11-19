House, Senate GOP Spar Over Continuing Resolution

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., might find himself on an island when it comes to how he wants the government funded.

Johnson is the only congressional leader who wants to put a government funding deadline in the first quarter of Donald Trump's presidency, according to Punchbowl News.

"There are different points of view," incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., told Punchbowl, adding Senate might have no other choice than to pass a stopgap bill to keep the government funded.

"If that's what they think they have the capacity to move, we'll have to adapt to that," Thune continued. "We'll see eventually what the traffic will bear, but that seems to be what the speaker is coming down on."

The House and Senate appropriators have argued for funding Fiscal Year 2025 before Trump takes office so he could focus on his 100-day agenda, Punchbowl reported.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, the incoming Appropriations Committee chair, told Punchbowl that it is "very much in the interest of the new administration" for this to be resolved before January.

Johnson has argued it is better for Trump to put his stamp on a spending plan, while optics-wise Johnson would avoid having to cut a deal with President Joe Biden and Democrats, according to Punchbowl.

A spending package that runs through Sept. 30 would not fly with many House Republicans, Johnson's camp told Punchbowl.

The House Freedom Caucus has yet to weigh in, waiting to take its cues from Trump, according to the report.