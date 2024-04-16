Homicides Plunge in Major Cities

The number of homicides has sharply fallen in most major cities in the U.S. — the fastest plunge in decades, according to information compiled by a crime-data analyst.

The Wall Street Journal, citing data from analyst Jeff Asher, said nationwide, homicides dropped about 20% in 133 cities from the start of 2024 through the end of March compared with the same time frame in 2023.

Here is a look at some of the cities' statistics:

New York City recorded a 15% decline.

Boston recorded an 82% drop.

Chicago recorded a 6% decline.

Washington, D.C. recorded a 25% drop.

Philadelphia recorded a 34% drop.

Dallas reported a 27% decline.

Los Angeles reported a 9% increase.

Milwaukee had a 36% decline.

Baltimore had a 30% decline.

The overall declines could bring the levels close to those recorded before a pandemic-era jump.

And, if the rates continue to fall, it could be on pace for a year like 2014, which had the lowest homicide rate since the 1960s, the Journal noted.

Although some cities' data showed increases, the vast majority of the 133 cities showed declines.

"There's just a ton of places that you can point to that are showing widespread, very positive trends," said Asher, co-founder of criminal justice consulting firm AH Datalytics. "Nationally, you're seeing a very similar situation to what you saw in the mid-to-late '90s. But it's potentially even larger in terms of the percentages and numbers of the drops."

Axios noted polls show crime is a top concern as the 2024 elections near. It is an issue where Republicans appear to have an edge over Democrats. However, the falling numbers could eliminate it as an advantage for the GOP.

The Journal reported that police and researchers are cautioning that future homicide rates are difficult to predict.