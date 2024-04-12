Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: Resolution Condemns Cop-Killer, Backers

New York Republican Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, who this week presented a House resolution to condemn Black Liberation Army militant Joanne Chesimard and those who celebrate her, told Newsmax on Friday his legislation will allow other lawmakers to explain to Americans where they stand regarding lawmakers who support her actions.

"I think this is an opportunity to give members of Congress the chance to put their voting card in that machine and explain to the American people where they stand people on people like [New York Democrat Rep.] Jamaal Bowman, who have glorified Joanne Chesimard, or what she goes by now, Assata Shakur," D'Esposito told "Wake Up America."

"She was involved in the early 70s in the brutal murders of at least four NYPD officers, and involved in the killing of a New York state trooper."

Chesimard, he added, "escaped prison only to flee to Cuba, where she's lived since."

Chesimard was convicted with two other people in 1973 of the murder of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster and linked to several execution-style slayings of NYPD officers in 1971 and 1972, the New York Post reported.

She's believed to have been granted political asylum in Cuba after her 1979 prison escape and is on the FBI's Most-Wanted list.

"In this resolution, I urge the administration and President [Joe] Biden to use the powers that we have to extradite Joanne Chesimard to the United States," D'Esposito said. "It's time for her to serve and suffer the consequences for the havoc that she wreaked on law enforcement for years."

Bowman, while principal at the Cornerstone Academy for Social Action in the Bronx, put Chesimard on the middle school's "Wall of Honor." D'Esposito said such actions are creating a climate that is "embracing cop killers, embracing those who break the law, embracing those who legitimately want to cause crime waves."

"This is not what people in power should be doing," he said. "That's what this is all about. The other night, I spoke on the floor of the house, and I dedicated an hour to Jonathan Diller and the fact that he was murdered for wearing and being part of the NYPD."

But there are "far too many elected members, not only here in Congress, like members of the "Squad," but across this country who are promoting these pro-criminal, anti-cop agendas that are putting law enforcement officers in danger," he said.

Further, D'Esposito said that law enforcement's hands are tied with legislation coming from the state and under New York Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

"They have legitimately taken the handcuffs out of the gun belts of law enforcement, and they've used those handcuffs on them so that they can't do their job," he said. "I applaud Mayor [Eric] Adams because he is speaking out. He is saying that this isn't going to work. It's going to destroy New York City."

He added that lately, Adams "sounds like a Republican."

"Maybe he should switch his party and start joining us in calling out the administration and calling on the City Council to reverse course and make sure that New York City is no longer a sanctuary city," D'Esposito said.

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com