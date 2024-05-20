Hillary Clinton Agrees With Trump's Abortion Comment

Hillary Clinton finally agrees with former President Donald Trump on something: Democrats will push to make a federal law for abortion.

"I've got to hand it to Donald Trump. He's right about this one!" Clinton wrote on X.

She added a video clip of Trump comments to the National Rifle Association on Saturday – a speech that aired live and in its entirety on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming platform – saying abortion law is now where it belongs as a state's rights issue.

"If the radical Democrat extremists get their way, they will have a federal law for abortion," Trump said in his Dallas speech.

Critics note Trump has changed his position on abortion for political reasons – something he openly admits is because conservatives have to "have heart" about their lines against abortion in order "to get elected."

"Trump's positions on abortion have been a roller coaster for decades," NBC News wrote.

Trump is now treading a more cautious line on the issue, which some observers say has become a potential liability for Republicans.

With abortion being a pivotal election issue in 2024, and abortion rights being on the ballot in many states, Democrats are hoping a large turnout of pro-choice women and independent voters will boost their candidates. Florida, Maryland and New York will have abortion-related measures up for vote in November, and proposed measures in eight more states, including Arizona, are seeking ballot status.

As president, Trump appointed three justices to the Supreme Court, which voted with the majority that overruled the Roe v. Wade decision that made a women's right to abortion legal precedent even if short of constitutional law.

Trump has boasted during his presidential campaigns in 2020 and 2024 he is to credit for restoring constitutional contextualism to the Supreme Court, a conservative majority, and kicking the issue of abortion back to the right of the states to make laws on it.

Republican-led states have ushered in a wave of new restrictions following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Most recently, Biden blamed Trump for Florida's six-week abortion ban during campaign events in the state last week.

"Biden has repeatedly said he aims to make the abortion protections afforded by Roe the law of the land," NBC News noted. "However, he would face a slew of challenges to usher national legislation through Congress."