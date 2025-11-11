Mark Levin: Tucker Carlson 'Modern-Day David Duke'

The mounting crisis at the Heritage Foundation has deepened after Mark Levin slammed Tucker Carlson, calling him a "Nazi promoter" and "modern-day David Duke" during a searing segment on "The Mark Levin Show."

Levin's remarks came as conservative institutions continue to fracture over Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts' refusal to disavow Carlson's embrace of extremist figures such as Hitler-admiring, white nationalist, and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, who Carlson interviewed recently.

On his radio program Friday night, Levin read aloud what he described as a "verbatim" exchange between him and Carlson earlier in the day.

Carlson, Levin said, had invited him to debate at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event in December.

Levin refused — and did not hold back.

"My family and I want nothing to do with you, what you've become, your vile libels against my faith, millions of Christians, and in my view, what you seek to do to our country," Levin said.

"There's nothing to debate. You're a Nazi promoter. You're the modern-day David Duke."

Levin said he was "disappointed" that TPUSA "continues to platform" Carlson, arguing that it is "not about free speech."

"You could be heard by millions," he told Carlson.

"Regardless, some unsolicited advice: Stop long enough to remember who you used to be and what you used to stand for."

Carlson fired back, insisting, "For the record, I'm strongly anti-Nazi … but that's hardly the point."

He challenged Levin to defend his beliefs "to my face like a man," and accused him of being unable to justify "what Israel has done to civilians in Gaza."

Levin responded by telling Carlson he was "despised," not "feared."

Carlson shot back again: "Well, you're a coward. If you change your mind, I'm here. Thanks."

Levin then described Carlson as a "little bastard" who had "attacked" his stepson, David Milstein, a senior adviser to U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

Later in the broadcast, Levin accused Carlson of committing an "unspeakable betrayal" against conservative leader Charlie Kirk by interviewing Fuentes shortly after Kirk's death.

He added that Carlson had "figured out the more disgusting, heinous, racist, bigoted, antisemitic, anti-American things he can say, the better it is for his video podcast, 'The Tucker Carlson Show.'"

The controversy has already cost Heritage a slew of resignations and sullied its once-prized brand.

The foundation's National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism (NTFCA), created under Roberts, has seen a string of high-profile departures in recent days.

Former Rep. Michele Bachmann, R-Minn., resigned in protest, accusing Heritage leadership of betraying its mission.

"Inexplicably, consistent voices of antisemitism on the political right were embraced and, worse, defended by the leadership of Heritage Foundation," she told Newsmax.

Fellows Stephen Moore and Chris DeMuth also have exited.

Rabbi Yaakov Menken, executive vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values, said Roberts' actions "pose a huge danger — not just to the Jewish people, but to American civilization."

Morton Klein, president of Zionist Organization of America — which also exited the NTFCA — called on Roberts to resign from Heritage.

Bryan Leib, a Jewish community leader, also resigned from the NTFCA.

"What's really reprehensible is that Heritage's trustees refuse to hold Roberts accountable," Leib told Newsmax.