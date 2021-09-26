Dr. Fauci: Vax the Unvaccinated to Avoid 'Dark, Bad Winter'

Appearing on CBS journalist Major Garrett's "The Takeout," Dr. Anthony Fauci said if the unvaccinated are not vaccinated, then we could be in for a "dark, bad winter."

"You know, if we don't get people vaccinated who need to be vaccinated," Fauci says, "and we get that conflating with an influenza season, we could have a dark, bad winter."

After mentioning an unspecified grant used to fund investigatory research at the Wuhan Lab of Virology, Fauci says that "the viruses that were worked with, in that environment, in that particular context of that grant, could not possibly, molecularly, have evolved into what we know now as SARS-CoV-2."

Fauci, who did not mention gain of function research, says that "when you look at how you can go from one virus and do something with it, to get to be another, the viruses that the grant allowed the investigators...to work with molecularly were so different than what ultimately came out to be SARS-CoV-2 that anyone who looks at those two viruses, who knows anything about evolutionary virology will tell you that they're so far apart that you couldn't possibly merge into that particular virus."

Fauci's statement, which trades on ambiguity, is hard to decipher. However, Fauci, Biden's chief medical adviser, has maintained that the most likely scenario was a transmission from an animal to a human. But in a report from The Hill, according to virologist and former CDC Director Robert Redfield, he thinks COVID-19 leaked from a lab.

"If I was to guess, this virus started transmitting somewhere in September, October [2019], in Wuhan...I am of the point of view that I still think the most likely ideology of this pathogen in Wuhan was from a laboratory." Redfield threw his hands up and said, "science will eventually figure it out; it's not unusual for respiratory pathogens, that are being worked on in a laboratory to infect the laboratory worker."

Redfield went on to say he does not believe the virus originated from animal to human contact.

But in light of a "dark, bad winter," according to virology scientist Geert Vanden Bossche's evolutionary model, conducting mass vaccinations of Sars-CoV-2 is counterproductive and promotes the virus's evolution.

"Conducting mass vaccination campaigns on a background of high infection rates generates optimal conditions for breeding even more infectious Sars-CoV-2 variants," Bossche writes.

"The combination of massive, spike-directed immune pressure combined with high infectious pressure rapidly allows these variants to reproduce more effectively such as to out compete previously circulating variants/ strains. Mass vaccination, therefore, promotes viral evolution towards more infectious variants."

Bossche said mutations due to mass vaccination are causing children to become more infected with COVID-19.

"This is why we're now seeing more and more disease in younger age groups, and even children, although they were perfectly protected during previous waves," he said.

"Extending mass vaccination campaigns to these younger age groups is the most irresponsible public health proposal."

"This is to say that it is the complete lack of understanding of why morbidity rates are now increasing in younger age groups that now prompts short-sighted experts and politicians, who typically have no long-term antennae, to advocate for mass vaccination of younger age groups and children."