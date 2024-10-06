WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: helene | relief | starlink | faa | pete buttigieg | elon musk | conversation

Buttigieg Fields Musk's Relief Concerns, Helps Clear Pilots

By    |   Sunday, 06 October 2024 10:38 PM EDT

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Elon Musk spoke on the phone to clear up a misunderstanding after the SpaceX founder implied FEMA was shutting down airways preventing hurricane relief.

Musk called and "we had a conversation," Buttigieg told MSNBC's "Inside with Jen Psaki" on Sunday.

"What we found out what was actually happening was the FAA was not closing down any airspace, but there was an issue with pilots who were helping get Starlink equipment to where it needed to be."

Musk had implied on X that FEMA was shutting down airways and his satellite internet company Starlink could not be delivered to parts of North Carolina to help with Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Buttigieg responded to the post, denying that rescue and recovery flights were being blocked and encouraged Musk to call if he was having any problems.

"Thanks for expediting approval for support flights," Following that conversation, Musk wrote on X. "Just wanted to note that Sec Buttigieg is on the ball."

Buttigieg explained to MSNBC that when there is a disaster, a local airport, fire department, or Coast Guard can request a temporary flight restriction.

This "doesn't shut down the airspace, but it increases the level of coordination that goes on because you want to make sure that the airspace is safe and that you prevent the risk of collisions."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Elon Musk spoke on the phone to clear up a misunderstanding after the SpaceX founder implied FEMA was shutting down airways preventing hurricane relief.
helene, relief, starlink, faa, pete buttigieg, elon musk, conversation, fema
225
2024-38-06
Sunday, 06 October 2024 10:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved