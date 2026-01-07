Harvard Residential Dean Removed Due to Anti-White, Anti-Police Posts

Harvard University has removed a residential dean after a student-run news outlet resurfaced years of social media posts attacking "whiteness," condemning police, and defending looting and rioting, prompting renewed scrutiny of ideological bias on elite campuses, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

Gregory Davis, the former Allston Burr resident dean of Dunster House, was removed from his post effective immediately, according to an email sent to students by Dunster House faculty leadership that was obtained by Fox News Digital.

The decision followed reporting in October by Yard Report, a Harvard student-run outlet, which uncovered posts Davis made on X and Instagram between 2019 and 2024.

"We are writing to confirm that Gregory Davis is no longer serving as the Allston Burr Resident Dean of Dunster House, effective today," the email stated. "We thank Gregory for serving in this role and wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors."

The message announced that Emilie Raymer, who had served as interim dean during Davis' absence last semester, would assume the role full time. Harvard did not publicly confirm that Davis' removal was directly tied to the resurfaced posts, though the timing followed the reporting, the New York Post reported.

Davis became resident dean in 2024. The posts cited by Yard Report include comments criticizing "whiteness," urging police officers to resign, and characterizing rioting and looting as democratic expressions during the unrest following the 2020 death of George Floyd.

"It's almost like Whiteness is a self-destructive ideology that annihilates everyone around it. By design," Davis wrote on X in 2019.

In 2020, as nationwide protests escalated, Davis posted, "you should ask your cop friends to resign since they're racist and evil," and later added, "Something to keep in mind: rioting and looting are parts of democracy just like voting and marching. The people will be heard."

That same year, after then-President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Davis wrote that he did not blame those who wished Trump ill and shared a meme stating, "If he dies, he dies," adding, "But also, f*ck that guy."

Just before assuming his dean role in 2024, Davis posted a Pride Month message on Instagram that read, "wishing everyone a great Pride. Remember to love each other and hate the police."

After media inquiries, Davis sent an email to Dunster House residents addressing the controversy. In the message, obtained by Fox News Digital, he said the posts predated his tenure and no longer reflected his views.

"These posts do not reflect my current thinking or beliefs," Davis wrote. "I deeply appreciate the responsibility inherent in the Resident Dean role and I value the trust that individuals have placed in me. I regret if my statements have any negative impact on the Dunster community."