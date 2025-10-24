Harvard Silent After Dean Defended Trump Death Threats

Harvard University has refused to say whether it will discipline a dean whose extreme progressive comments included writing that it was acceptable to wish death on President Donald Trump.

Harvard resident dean Gregory Davis, who oversees students' academic and personal welfare in Dunster House, is under scrutiny after a series of inflammatory social media posts surfaced in recent weeks.

As first reported by Yardreport, Davis tweeted in October 2020, "I don't — at all — blame people wishing Trump ill. … But also [F***] that guy and [i]f he dies, he dies."

Conservative students at Harvard have circulated screenshots of multiple posts they argue disqualify Davis from holding a leadership role, The Washington Free Beacon reported Thursday.

In another message, Davis declared, "Rioting and looting are parts of democracy just like voting and marching," during the 2020 unrest following George Floyd's death.

More recently, in June 2024, just a month before assuming his position as resident dean, Davis urged followers to "love each other and hate the police."

Other posts described "whiteness" as a "self-destructive ideology" and compared Trump to Adolf Hitler. Davis also appeared to celebrate the death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh.

The university has not publicly addressed whether it plans to discipline Davis. Harvard spokesman Jonathan Palumbo told the Free Beacon the school does not comment on personnel matters, referring reporters instead to an email Davis sent to students this week.

In it, Davis wrote, "These posts do not reflect my current thinking or beliefs. I regret if my statements have any negative impact on the Dunster community."

Critics say that explanation falls short.

Yardreport, a conservative campus outlet, called for his firing, arguing his remarks "harbor hostility toward white people, police, Republicans, and President Trump."

Harvard has declined to clarify whether Davis' past comments comply with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race in federally funded institutions, the Free Beacon reported.

The controversy comes at a tumultuous time for the university.

Harvard has been grappling with financial shortfalls linked to funding freezes imposed by the Trump administration earlier this year.

The administration blocked billions in federal funds after Harvard declined to meet White House demands to scale back diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. A federal judge ordered the funds restored in September, but several cost-cutting measures remain.

Davis has long been a public advocate for DEI initiatives and has questioned the fairness of academic merit-based systems.

In a 2018 debate with conservative scholar Heather Mac Donald, he stated, "College admissions has never been meritocratic, ever. I don't believe that a meritocratic system is best."

Trump in late September said the administration had reached a tentative $500 million deal with Harvard to create a network of national trade schools focused on artificial intelligence and engineering.

The president demanded Harvard pay for failing to police on-campus antisemitism and protect Jewish students, and its ongoing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Reuters contributed to this report.