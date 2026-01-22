Border Patrol's Bovino: Minneapolis PD 'Never Showed Up' Amid Protests

Federal immigration agents working in Minneapolis are facing escalating confrontations with protesters, but local police are not responding when agents call for help as situations intensify, Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino said on Thursday.

"Minneapolis Police Department has been called on several situations that they have not responded [to]," Bovino said at a news conference in Minneapolis, where he described repeated incidents in which agents requested assistance during protests and did not receive a response, CNN reported.

Bovino pointed to an encounter on Wednesday in which he said a large group of demonstrators confronted him, and he threw a tear gas canister into the crowd after issuing a warning.

He also described an incident involving two off-duty agents who he said were confronted by "agitators" inside a restaurant for about 40 minutes.

Bovino said the agents attempted to call Minneapolis Police for help, but "they never showed up," and a tactical team ultimately had to extract them.

"That's what we're up against as far as state and local help, if that gives you any indication of the depth and scope of that," Bovino said.

The police department's written policy says officers are expected to act in certain situations involving federal agents.

"If a situation arises where federal agents, including immigration officers, are being assaulted, or if there is a clear and immediate threat to life, serious injury, or destruction of property, members are expected to take appropriate action to maintain public safety and restore order," the policy states.

Bovino, who is leading "Operation Metro Surge" in the Twin Cities, praised the work of agents in Minnesota and said they have removed criminals from the streets "by the dozens and sometimes hundreds every single day."

"But what I would like to touch upon this morning is how much better this work could be … for the taxpayer," Bovino said.

He said the current climate surrounding law enforcement in Minneapolis is "not very favorable to federal law enforcement here in Minneapolis" and claimed federal agents "were set upon by violent protesters, anarchists, [and] rioters" during operations on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, I had the fortunate opportunity to once again work with those fine agents in ICE and Border Patrol," Bovino said. "All day long, it was a running battle with those very extremists that I've talked about."

Bovino said federal agents have been encountering "rioters" who are "stalking" them in public, including at everyday businesses. He cited one incident in which he said a "violent" group tried to prevent ICE officers from using a gas station restroom.

"A lot of people would call that stalking," Bovino said.

"I don't think any of us would like to be stalked, but being stalked for eight or 10 hours at a time is not a very favorable climate," Bovino said.

"Hey, folks, where were the cops yesterday? Where was the Minneapolis Police Department during that eight-hour stalking event?" he asked.

"Anybody care to venture a guess? I'd like to venture a guess: And it's, I don't know."