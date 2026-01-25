Bovino: Agents Involved in Shooting Moved Out of State

Federal Border Patrol agents involved in Saturday's fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, 37, in Minneapolis have been reassigned outside the city but remain on duty, Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino said Sunday.

"All agents that were involved in that scene are working not in Minneapolis, but in other locations," Bovino told reporters in a news conference. "That's for their safety."

That news comes less than 24 hours after unrest in the city led to a protester biting off the finger of a Homeland Security Investigations officer, according to Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Pretti, a Minneapolis intensive care nurse, was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents during a federal immigration enforcement operation that has spurred widespread protest and political controversy.

Video circulating from the scene shows Pretti holding a phone, but he was determined to have had a concealed weapon, which was removed from him before he was fatally shot.

Bovino did not clarify how many shots were fired, saying investigators are still reviewing evidence.

His remarks came amid criticism from local officials and civil rights advocates demanding accountability and a full investigation.