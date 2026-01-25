WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: greg bovino | cbp | ice | agents | reassigned | shooting | safety

Bovino: Agents Involved in Shooting Moved Out of State

By    |   Sunday, 25 January 2026 04:16 PM EST

Federal Border Patrol agents involved in Saturday's fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, 37, in Minneapolis have been reassigned outside the city but remain on duty, Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino said Sunday.

"All agents that were involved in that scene are working not in Minneapolis, but in other locations," Bovino told reporters in a news conference. "That's for their safety."

That news comes less than 24 hours after unrest in the city led to a protester biting off the finger of a Homeland Security Investigations officer, according to Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin.

Pretti, a Minneapolis intensive care nurse, was shot and killed by Border Patrol agents during a federal immigration enforcement operation that has spurred widespread protest and political controversy.

Video circulating from the scene shows Pretti holding a phone, but he was determined to have had a concealed weapon, which was removed from him before he was fatally shot.

Bovino did not clarify how many shots were fired, saying investigators are still reviewing evidence.

His remarks came amid criticism from local officials and civil rights advocates demanding accountability and a full investigation.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Federal Border Patrol agents involved in Saturday's fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, 37, in Minneapolis have been reassigned outside the city but remain on duty, Border Patrol Commander-at-Large Greg Bovino said Sunday.
greg bovino, cbp, ice, agents, reassigned, shooting, safety, minneapolis
188
2026-16-25
Sunday, 25 January 2026 04:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved