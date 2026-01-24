Border Patrol Defends Agents After Minnesota Shooting

U.S. Border Patrol defended its agents' actions following the Minnesota shooting Saturday, warning that confrontations with officers can escalate quickly when weapons are introduced.

In a statement posted to X, Border Patrol said agents are "trained extremely well to protect themselves, their fellow agents, and innocent third parties," and emphasized that what is described as a peaceful demonstration can turn dangerous in an instant.

"When a supposed 'peaceful' protester brings a weapon (such as a loaded handgun) and brandishes it, there are going to severe consequences and repercussions," the agency said.

Federal immigration officers shot and killed a man Saturday in Minneapolis, drawing hundreds of protesters in a city already shaken by another fatal shooting weeks earlier.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz slammed the Trump administration and called for the "thousands of violent, untrained officers" to be pulled from Minnesota.

"I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening," he said in a post on social media.

"The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now."

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said a 37-year-old man was killed but declined to identify him. He added that information about what led up to the shooting was limited.

The Border Patrol said its agents were responding to a perceived threat and maintained confidence that their actions will ultimately be supported as justified.

"We have full confidence that when more facts are revealed, our agents and officers will be shown to have utilized justifiable force in eliminating the threat," it said.

The agency also sharply criticized what it called inflammatory public messaging about federal law enforcement, blaming political leaders and media outlets for fueling tensions and encouraging confrontations.

"We have pleaded with and warned the media and the politicians that their irresponsible, hate-filled and false rhetoric is going to get people unnecessarily hurt, or worse, killed when they portray our agents and officers as the aggressors," the statement said.

Border Patrol said such portrayals have contributed to "reckless confrontations and attacks" against agents and officers who it said are "performing their lawful duties and enforcing the laws that Congress has put on the books."

The agency accused what it called "the fake and dishonest media and the shameless politicians" of misleading the public and encouraging agitators to escalate demonstrations into violent encounters.

Border Patrol did not provide additional details about injuries, arrests, or whether the handgun was recovered. Officials indicated that more information may be released as the situation is reviewed.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions at protests and public demonstrations across the country, where law enforcement agencies have faced increased scrutiny and accusations of excessive force. Border Patrol said its agents will continue enforcing federal law while taking necessary action to protect lives when threats emerge.