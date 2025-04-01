WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: greenland | denmark | marco rubio | secretary | state

Secretary Rubio, Denmark to Hold First High-Level Talks

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 06:49 AM EDT

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen is set to meet Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week in the first high-level talks since President Donald Trump's reelection and his vow to "take control" of Greenland, the Financial Times said.

The prospect of such talks comes amid simmering tension between the two nations over U.S. interest in taking control of Greenland, the Arctic island controlled by Denmark since 1721.

The meeting is planned for the sidelines of a gathering of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels set to begin Thursday, the paper said on Tuesday, citing two officials briefed on the preparations.

However, the officials warned the event could be canceled because of tense relations between Copenhagen and Washington, it added.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is visiting Greenland from April 2-4 for talks with the new government of the semi-autonomous territory just days after a visit by U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance.

On his trip, Vance accused Denmark of not doing a good job of keeping the island safe and suggested the United States would better protect the strategically located island.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


