×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: gop | campaign | contribution | indictment | fbi | investigation | jeff fortenberry

GOP Rep. Fortenberry Steps Away From Committee Seat After Indictment

Jeff Fortenberry speaks during a news conference
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb. (Alex Brandon/AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 October 2021 10:28 PM

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb, stepped down from his committee assignments Wednesday after an indictment was issued Tuesday regarding campaign contributions.

According to The Hill, Fortenberry sent his resignation to the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday; it was accepted without objection.

Fortenberry added he was stepping away from his committee assignments only temporarily and he was "grateful for the outpouring of support from" his "friends and colleagues as" they "work against the injustice confronting" him.

Fortenberry was brought up on three charges Tuesday, for one count of "scheming to conceal material facts" and two counts of misleading federal investigators, all of which pertain to contributions he received during his 2016 campaign.

The indictment alleges Fortenberry had not reported to the Federal Elections commission a contribution he received from a Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagoury, which was then given to other people and then to Fortenberry. In other words, the contribution given to him by other people was by proxy given to him by a foreign national.

In the United States, election campaigns cannot accept funds from foreign nationals.

The indictment states the congressman "knowingly and willfully falsified, concealed, and covered up by trick, scheme, and device material facts" pertaining to the campaign contribution.

But Fortenberry denies any wrongdoing.

"We will fight these charges. I did not lie to them," the congressman said in a videotaped statement. "This is wrong on so many levels."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb, stepped down from his committee assignments Wednesday after an indictment was issued Tuesday regarding campaign contributions.
gop, campaign, contribution, indictment, fbi, investigation, jeff fortenberry, house, committee
232
2021-28-20
Wednesday, 20 October 2021 10:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved