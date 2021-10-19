GOP Rep. Jeff Fortenberry Expects to Be Indicted

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., says he expects to be indicted for lying to the FBI.

His comments came in a video released Monday.

"About five and a half years ago, a person from overseas illegally moved money to my campaign," he said in the video. "I didn't know anything about this."

He claimed the person "used some other American to do so."

"They were all caught and punished, thankfully," he said. "About 2½ years ago, I had a knock on my door on a weekend. They were FBI agents from California. I let them in my house, I answered their questions. Later, we went back and answered further questions. I told them what I knew and what I understood.

"They've accused me of lying to them and are charging me with this. We're shocked. We're stunned. I feel so personally betrayed. We thought we were trying to help. So now we will have to fight. You know me for many, many years. I try to give you honest, clear answers, and do my duty as a representative for our great state and for America.

"To be accused of this is extremely painful and we are suffering greatly," he continued. "We will fight these charges. I did not lie to them. I told them what I knew. But we need your help."

He asked supporters to pray for him "because this is a difficult time."

"Hopefully, this all ends happily for the sake of justice, for the sake of my own integrity, and for the sake of the American system. This is wrong at so many levels."

The Omaha World-Herald said the anticipated indictment stems from an FBI probe launched in California regarding an illegal campaign contribution from a Nigerian billionaire. Fortenberry was one of four Republicans who received the contributions.

Earlier this month, Fortenberry blasted President Joe Biden for the prosecution.

"Biden's FBI is using its unlimited power to prosecute me on a bogus charge," Fortenberry said on a fundraising webpage before it was quickly removed, Axios reported.

Fortenberry, 60, has represented Nebraska's 1st District since 2005. The former economist and Lincoln City Council member currently is ranking member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and Related Agencies.