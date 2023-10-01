×
Tags: golf | ryder cup | europe | america | professional

Europe Wins Ryder Cup After American Comeback Collapses

Sunday, 01 October 2023 11:40 AM EDT

Europe survived a fierce American fightback to secure the four points required to reclaim the Ryder Cup with popular Englishman Tommy Fleetwood sealing the deal in a nerve-jangling climax at the Marco Simone course Sunday.

The Americans, attempting the biggest final-day comeback in the history of the biennial event, finally found their mojo after being outplayed and largely out-fought for two days.

But hauling back a daunting 15½-10½ deficit proved beyond them and Fleetwood made it mathematically certain the trophy would return to Europe when his opponent Rickie Fowler conceded on the 16th green to leave Fleetwood two up with two to play and guaranteed a half point.

Play was still going on but the celebrations were well under way amongst the tens of thousands of fans on another day of dazzling sunshine in Rome as Europe's extended their 30-year unbeaten run at home.

Europe captain Luke Donald top-loaded his singles order with world number three Jon Rahm, number four Viktor Hovland and number two Rory McIlroy, who was involved in unsavory scenes the night before, in the opening four matches.

Norway's Hovland, outstanding throughout the three days, was unstoppable as he stopped Collin Morikawa on the 15th green for a 4&3 victory which included seven birdies.

In the top match, Spain's Masters champion Rahm and world number one Scottie Scheffler slugged out a gladiatorial duel which ended tied as Rahm won the 18th hole.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy, playing in his seventh Ryder Cup, beat rookie Sam Burns 3&1 to get Europe to 13 points.

Elsewhere, however, the Americans began to paint the scoreboard red with Patrick Cantlay, whose heroics in a stormy fourballs match on Saturday gave the visitors hope, beat Justin Rose.

With the U.S. leading several matches the pressure began to build but England's Tyrrell Hatton held on for a 3&2 victory over Open champion Brian Harman to leave Europe needing a half point from the seven matches still going on.

Zach Johnson's Americans were not finished, though.

Brooks Koepka beat Swede Ludvig Aberg before Max Homa survived a tension-riddled 18th hole to hang on for a 1-up win over Matt Fitzpatrick who had the chance to deliver the half point only to miss an 18-foot birdie putt.

When Xander Schauffele beat Nicolai Hojgaard to make it 14-10, every shot took on huge significance but when Fowler drove his tee-shot into water at the par-four 16th and Fleetwood drove the green, Europe could breathe easy.

Fleetwood had two putts from three feet to win the hole but Fowler offered his hand and the Englishman raised his arms to the skies.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
