Gloria Allred to Newsmax: Epstein Victims' Fight Persists Amid Prince Andrew Claims

Veteran civil rights attorney Gloria Allred told Newsmax that the fight for justice for victims of Jeffrey Epstein continues unabated, and the latest developments in the case make clear to her that the spotlight remains on perpetrators and powerful enablers alike.

Allred's comments come amid a string of fresh revelations in the saga of the late financier and convicted sex offender Epstein.

In August and September, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released more than 30,000 pages of records related to Epstein's sex trafficking network that included flight logs, internal investigations, and other previously undisclosed materials.

Among the high-profile names tied to the recently disclosed files is Prince Andrew, whose link to Epstein has been under investigation for years.

Buckingham Palace announced in mid-October that the Duke of York would no longer use his royal titles amid mounting scrutiny.

Allred, in an interview with "American Agenda" on Thursday, noted that while she did not represent Virginia Giuffre, a victim of Epstein's who also made abuse accusations against Prince Andrew and died last April, she "did represent at least 27 victims of Jeffrey Epstein. Some of them were victims of [Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine] Maxwell as well."

She said, "Some were child victims. Some were adult victims of adult sexual abuse."

"Some were sex trafficked."

Allred added that the allegations against Prince Andrew "are very serious," and "they're not going away" as the evidence and legal exposure mount.

She also pointed to a broader crisis of accountability, specifically the government's failure to fully engage with victims, saying that despite public statements, many survivors have not been contacted by the Department of Justice.

"There's still been no outreach from the DOJ or members of Congress to me seeking to interview my clients," said Allred.

Allred stressed that the allegations against Prince Andrew are especially significant because of their persistence and scale.

She noted that Giuffre's posthumous memoir, "Nobody's Girl," which alleges multiple incidents of abuse involving Prince Andrew in the residences of Epstein, has reignited scrutiny around royal involvement in Epstein's network.

Allred also raised concerns around ongoing efforts in Congress to "discharge" unresolved Epstein files, meaning the DOJ could release further records without a full vote of the House.

"So this will continue. It only gets worse for Prince Andrew," she said.

At a recent news conference, Allred stood alongside survivor Alicia Arden, who filed a police report in 1997 alleging sexual battery by Epstein.

Arden said the case stalled and left her feeling ignored.

Allred described survivors as "exhausted and anxious" about the pace of justice.

"These are very serious allegations," Allred said.

"And because of Congress and the vote … the files will be discharged … the Department of Justice could release without a vote from the House of Representatives."

She warned that the momentum is with victims and their legal advocates, and the accused will face greater pressure.

