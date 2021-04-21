Whites Visiting George Floyd Square in Minneapolis Must Abide by Specific Instructions

A sign posted near the entrance of the George Floyd Square in Minneapolis welcomes visitors to "A Sacred Space for Community, Public Grief, and Protest."

The sign also urges visitors to "honor the space as a place to connect and grieve as caring humans," reports Fox News.

However, the sign includes a special set of instructions for white visitors.

White guests need to "decenter" and "come to listen, learn, mourn, and witness."

"Remember you are here to support, not to be supported," the sign instructs.

White people are then asked to "contribute to the energy of the space, rather than drain it."

Any "processing" must be brought to "other white folks" so that "BIPOC" (an acronym for "Black and Indigenous people of color") are not harmed, reports Fox News.

White visitors are encouraged to "speak up with compassion to take the burden (off of) Black folks and our siblings or color whenever appropriate" should they witness their fellow White folks doing "problematic things."

"They should engage rather than escalate, so that it can be a learning moment rather than a disruption.”

George Floyd Square is located at the intersection of E. 38th Street and Chicago Avenue – where a bystander recorded video that showed then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s Neck, causing his death.

The area is now known as an "autonomous zone" that’s brought record levels of violent crime and gun violence to the neighborhood since last May, as local residents and businesses pleaded for help.