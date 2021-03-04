Murphy Expects a 'Much More Normal Summer' at New Jersey Shore

Gov. Phil Murphy said he is expecting a “much more normal summer” at the New Jersey Shore than last year, when many restrictions were in place to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As long as the vaccine rollout continues and the variants do not overwhelm, the state will continue to slowly reopen, Murphy said Thursday during an interview on CNBC. The governor said he is “highly confident” that most adults who want the vaccine will be able to get it by the Memorial Day holiday weekend, the traditional start of the summer tourist season.

New Jersey has administered 2.26 million doses as of March 4, according to the state dashboard. Murphy said he is expecting “incremental” supply expansion this month and then increases “in a quantum fashion” in April and May.

The state will administer its first Johnson & Johnson vaccines Friday morning, likely in Hudson County, the governor said.